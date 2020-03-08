The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

WACO, Texas — Baylor will face the winner between 7th-seeded TCU and 10th-seeded Kansas State on Thursday at 6:00pm from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The rest of the seeds are listed below:

TeamBig 12 RecordOverall Record
No. 1 Kansas17-128-3
No. 2 Baylor15-326-4
No. 3 Oklahoma9-919-12
No. 4 Texas9-919-12
No. 5 Texas Tech9-918-13
No. 6 West Virginia8-921-10
No. 7 TCU7-1116-15
No. 8 Oklahoma State7-1117-14
No. 9 Iowa State5-1312-19
No. 10 Kansas State3-1510-21

The Tournament will open with Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on Wednesday night at 6:00pm from Kansas City Missouri.

