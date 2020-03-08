The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

WACO, Texas — Baylor will face the winner between 7th-seeded TCU and 10th-seeded Kansas State on Thursday at 6:00pm from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
The rest of the seeds are listed below:
|Team
|Big 12 Record
|Overall Record
|No. 1 Kansas
|17-1
|28-3
|No. 2 Baylor
|15-3
|26-4
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|9-9
|19-12
|No. 4 Texas
|9-9
|19-12
|No. 5 Texas Tech
|9-9
|18-13
|No. 6 West Virginia
|8-9
|21-10
|No. 7 TCU
|7-11
|16-15
|No. 8 Oklahoma State
|7-11
|17-14
|No. 9 Iowa State
|5-13
|12-19
|No. 10 Kansas State
|3-15
|10-21
The Tournament will open with Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on Wednesday night at 6:00pm from Kansas City Missouri.