The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

WACO, Texas — Baylor will face the winner between 7th-seeded TCU and 10th-seeded Kansas State on Thursday at 6:00pm from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The rest of the seeds are listed below:

Team Big 12 Record Overall Record No. 1 Kansas 17-1 28-3 No. 2 Baylor 15-3 26-4 No. 3 Oklahoma 9-9 19-12 No. 4 Texas 9-9 19-12 No. 5 Texas Tech 9-9 18-13 No. 6 West Virginia 8-9 21-10 No. 7 TCU 7-11 16-15 No. 8 Oklahoma State 7-11 17-14 No. 9 Iowa State 5-13 12-19 No. 10 Kansas State 3-15 10-21

The Tournament will open with Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on Wednesday night at 6:00pm from Kansas City Missouri.