Texas' Tom Herman can see life without football this fall

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman said two weeks ago he couldn’t see life without football, but now he sees it as a very real possibility.

“I can imagine it now,” he said. “Knowing what I know, gathering information over the last couple weeks I don’t think anything’s off the table.”

Herman said he misses getting to see his team every day, and tries to catch up with 10-15 players a day.