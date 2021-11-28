January 01 2022 12:00 am

USC Hires Lincoln Riley as Next Head Football Coach

Big 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Then Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley yells to his team before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla.Riley, one of college football’s most successful young coaches who won 85 percent of his games in five seasons at Oklahoma and led the Sooners to four Big 12 titles and four New Year’s Six bowls with three College Football Playoff appearances, has been named the head coach at USC, athletic director Mike Bohn announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)

LOS ANGELES, CA — Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping the another’s highly accomplished head coach. Riley is 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances. The 38-year-old Texan is widely considered one of the top minds in the college game, and USC managed to sell him on the Trojans’ potential to return to their glory days as a national championship contender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected