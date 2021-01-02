West Virginia’s Tshiebwe Leaves Team for Personal Reasons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for undisclosed personal reasons.

His absence is a blow to the ninth-ranked Mountaineers heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule. Coach Bob Huggins said Friday the move did not catch him by surprise, adding there is no chance of Tshiebwe returning to the team this season.

The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe’s production has slipped this season after he led the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman a year ago. He had 12 points and 15 rebounds in a 73-51 win over Northeastern on Tuesday, but he’s fifth on the team in scoring.