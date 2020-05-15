WVU’s Gee Confident We Will have Football in The Fall

MORGANTOWN, WV — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said on Thursday morning that he is confident we will have football in 2020.

In his appearance with WOWK-TV he even joked that if he needed to suit up he was ready.

“We are going to play football in the fall I really do believe that,” he said. “Even if I have to suit up. I’ve got my ankles taped I’m ready to I’m ready to go in.”

Gee said they will do what’s best for the students, fans and athletes but in the end he is confident there will be a season in 2020.

“I think that, again with everything we’re going to do it based upon what is safe,” he said. “What is healthy for our fans and what is healthy for our student athletes, but I do believe that we will play football.”