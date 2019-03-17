The times and TV networks for the opening round of the NCAA Tournment have been released.
First Four games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday on truTV.
First Round games will be played Thursday and Friday and will be televised on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.
Here is the full schedule:
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday, March 19
6:40PM
truTV
Dayton I
(16) PV A&M – (16) FDU
9:10PM
truTV
Dayton II
(11) Temple – (11) Belmont
Wednesday, March 20
6:40PM
truTV
Dayton I
(16)N.C. Central – (16)N. Dakota St.
9:10PM
truTV
Dayton II
(11) St. John’s – (11) Arizona St.
FIRST ROUND GAMES
Thursday, March 21
12:15PM
CBS
Des Moines I
(10) Minnesota – (7) Louisville
12:40PM
truTV
Jacksonville I
(14) Yale – (3) LSU
1:30PM
TNT
Salt Lake City I
(12) N. Mex. St – (5) Auburn
2:00PM
TBS
Hartford I
(13) Vermont – (4) Florida State
2:45PM
CBS
Des Moines II
(15) Bradley – (2) Michigan St
3:10PM
truTV
Jacksonville II
(11) Belmont/Temple – (6) Maryland
4:00PM
TNT
Salt Lake City II
(13) Northeastern – (4) Kansas
4:30PM
TBS
Hartford II
(12) Murray St – (5) Marquette
6:50PM
TNT
Des Moines III
(10) Florida – (7) Nevada
7:10PM
CBS
Jacksonville IIII
(15) Abilene Christian–(2) Kentucky
7:20PM
TBS
Hartford III
(11) Saint Mary’s – (6) Villanova
7:27PM
truTV
Salt Lake City III
(16) PV A&M/FDU – (1) Gonzaga
9:20PM
TNT
Des Moines IV
(15) Montana – (2) Michigan
9:40PM
CBS
Jacksonville IV
(10) Seton Hall – (7) Wofford
9:50PM
TBS
Hartford IV
(14) Old Dominion – (3) Purdue
9:57PM
truTV
Salt Lake City IV
(9) Baylor – (8) Syracuse
Friday, March 22
12:15PM
CBS
Columbus I
(10) Iowa – (7) Cincinnati
12:40PM
truTV
Columbia I
(9) Oklahoma – (8) Ole Miss
1:30PM
TNT
Tulsa I
(14) Northern Ky – (3) Texas Tech
2:00PM
TBS
San Jose I
(13) UC Irvine – (4) Kansas St
2:45PM
CBS
Columbus II
(15) Colgate – (2) Tennessee
3:10PM
truTV
Columbia II
(16) Gardner-Webb – (1) Virginia
4:00PM
TNT
Tulsa II
(11) AZ State/St. John’s – (6)Buffalo
4:30PM
TBS
San Jose II
(12) Oregon – (5) Wisconsin
6:50PM
TNT
Columbus III
(9) Washington – (8) Utah St
7:10PM
CBS
Columbia IIII
(16) NC Cent/N Dak St. – (1) Duke
7:20PM
TBS
Tulsa III
(14) Georgia St – (3) Houston
7:27PM
truTV
San Jose III
(12) Liberty – (5) Mississippi St
9:20PM
TNT
Columbus IV
(16) Iona – (1) North Carolina
9:40PM
CBS
Columbia IV
(9) UCF – (8) VCU
9:50PM
TBS
Tulsa IV
(11) Ohio State – (6) Iowa State
9:57PM
truTV
San Jose IV
(13) Saint Louis – (4) Virginia Tech