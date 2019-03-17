The times and TV networks for the opening round of the NCAA Tournment have been released.

First Four games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday on truTV.

First Round games will be played Thursday and Friday and will be televised on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Here is the full schedule:

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 19 

6:40PM

truTV

Dayton I

(16) PV A&M – (16) FDU

9:10PM

truTV

Dayton II

(11) Temple – (11) Belmont

Wednesday, March 20

6:40PM

truTV

Dayton I

(16)N.C. Central – (16)N. Dakota St.

9:10PM

truTV

Dayton II

(11) St. John’s – (11) Arizona St.

FIRST ROUND GAMES

Thursday, March 21

12:15PM

CBS

Des Moines I

(10) Minnesota – (7) Louisville

12:40PM

truTV

Jacksonville I

(14) Yale – (3) LSU

1:30PM

TNT

Salt Lake City I

(12) N. Mex. St – (5) Auburn

2:00PM

TBS

Hartford I

(13) Vermont – (4) Florida State

 

 

 

 

2:45PM

CBS

Des Moines II

(15) Bradley – (2) Michigan St

3:10PM

truTV

Jacksonville II

(11) Belmont/Temple – (6) Maryland

4:00PM

TNT

Salt Lake City II

(13) Northeastern – (4) Kansas

4:30PM

TBS

Hartford II

(12) Murray St – (5) Marquette

 

 

 

 

6:50PM

TNT

Des Moines III

(10) Florida – (7) Nevada

7:10PM

CBS

Jacksonville IIII

(15) Abilene Christian–(2) Kentucky

7:20PM

TBS

Hartford III

(11) Saint Mary’s – (6) Villanova

7:27PM

truTV

Salt Lake City III

(16) PV A&M/FDU – (1) Gonzaga

 

 

 

 

9:20PM

TNT

Des Moines IV

(15) Montana – (2) Michigan

9:40PM

CBS

Jacksonville IV

(10) Seton Hall – (7) Wofford

9:50PM

TBS

Hartford IV

(14) Old Dominion – (3) Purdue

9:57PM

truTV

Salt Lake City IV

(9) Baylor – (8) Syracuse

Friday, March 22

12:15PM

CBS

Columbus I

(10) Iowa – (7) Cincinnati

12:40PM

truTV

Columbia I

(9) Oklahoma – (8) Ole Miss

1:30PM

TNT

Tulsa I

(14) Northern Ky – (3) Texas Tech

2:00PM

TBS

San Jose I

(13) UC Irvine – (4) Kansas St

 

 

 

 

2:45PM

CBS

Columbus II

(15) Colgate – (2) Tennessee

3:10PM

truTV

Columbia II

(16) Gardner-Webb – (1) Virginia

4:00PM

TNT

Tulsa II

(11) AZ State/St. John’s – (6)Buffalo

4:30PM

TBS

San Jose II

(12) Oregon – (5) Wisconsin

 

 

 

 

6:50PM

TNT

Columbus III

(9) Washington – (8) Utah St

7:10PM

CBS

Columbia IIII

(16) NC Cent/N Dak St. – (1) Duke

7:20PM

TBS

Tulsa III

(14) Georgia St – (3) Houston

7:27PM

truTV

San Jose III

(12) Liberty – (5) Mississippi St

 

 

 

 

9:20PM

TNT

Columbus IV

(16) Iona – (1) North Carolina

9:40PM

CBS

Columbia IV

(9) UCF – (8) VCU

9:50PM

TBS

Tulsa IV

(11) Ohio State – (6) Iowa State

9:57PM

truTV

San Jose IV

(13) Saint Louis – (4) Virginia Tech