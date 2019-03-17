The times and TV networks for the opening round of the NCAA Tournment have been released.

First Four games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday on truTV.

First Round games will be played Thursday and Friday and will be televised on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Here is the full schedule:

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 19

6:40PM truTV Dayton I (16) PV A&M – (16) FDU 9:10PM truTV Dayton II (11) Temple – (11) Belmont

Wednesday, March 20

6:40PM truTV Dayton I (16)N.C. Central – (16)N. Dakota St. 9:10PM truTV Dayton II (11) St. John’s – (11) Arizona St.

FIRST ROUND GAMES

Thursday, March 21

12:15PM CBS Des Moines I (10) Minnesota – (7) Louisville 12:40PM truTV Jacksonville I (14) Yale – (3) LSU 1:30PM TNT Salt Lake City I (12) N. Mex. St – (5) Auburn 2:00PM TBS Hartford I (13) Vermont – (4) Florida State 2:45PM CBS Des Moines II (15) Bradley – (2) Michigan St 3:10PM truTV Jacksonville II (11) Belmont/Temple – (6) Maryland 4:00PM TNT Salt Lake City II (13) Northeastern – (4) Kansas 4:30PM TBS Hartford II (12) Murray St – (5) Marquette 6:50PM TNT Des Moines III (10) Florida – (7) Nevada 7:10PM CBS Jacksonville IIII (15) Abilene Christian–(2) Kentucky 7:20PM TBS Hartford III (11) Saint Mary’s – (6) Villanova 7:27PM truTV Salt Lake City III (16) PV A&M/FDU – (1) Gonzaga 9:20PM TNT Des Moines IV (15) Montana – (2) Michigan 9:40PM CBS Jacksonville IV (10) Seton Hall – (7) Wofford 9:50PM TBS Hartford IV (14) Old Dominion – (3) Purdue 9:57PM truTV Salt Lake City IV (9) Baylor – (8) Syracuse

Friday, March 22