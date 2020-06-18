Big Week for Lampasas Star Ace Whitehead

WACO, TX – Lampasas high school standout Ace Whitehead, will be honored tomorrow night, by future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, as the Austin American-Statesman’s Central Texas Football Player of the Year. It’s an exciting week for Whitehead, as he announced today that he’s committing to the University of Texas to play baseball.

“When I got the call today that they believed in me, and wanted to bring me in as a part of their family, it was a no brainer for me and my family,” Ace Whitehead said.

Whitehead will be living out his childhood dream, playing baseball for Texas, which is something he holds near and dear to his heart.

“My cousin Braden passed away when I was in sixth grade,” Ace Whitehead said. “We were best friends, played ball all the time, I can remember being 10 years old, playing catch with him in the front yard of my grandparents house, we pretended we were on the Texas Longhorn’s baseball team at the College World Series.”

Whitehead feels blessed to have the opportunity to live that dream, for him and Braden.

“Playing at the University of Texas was a dream for both of us,” Ace Whitehead said. “And while he technically won’t be there, he’ll be there living through me, it’s exciting and I know that he’s proud and it just brings me great joy to know that.”

Tomorrow night will bring Whitehead even more joy, as his football talents will be recognized, by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“He’s a central Texas amazing quarterback,” Ace Whitehead said. “That’s just super exciting and for a split moment there, he’s gonna have all his attention on me and that’s cool.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be virtual on Thursday night at 6:00 pm at https://preps.austin.gatehouselive.com/

“I wish it was in person,” Ace Whitehead said. “I would shake his hand, hopefully get an autograph or something, but you know, I’m just blessed really.”

After putting up over 3,000 passing yard for 41 touchdowns, and rushing for over 600 yards for 18 touchdowns, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine chose Whitehead as the 4A coverboy.

“They blessed me with 4A coverboy,” Ace Whitehead said. “And all that credit goes to my teammates, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have thrown any touchdowns or done any of that, it all goes back to them and our coaches, and the program that we have, but I am very honored to have those guys believe in me, and put me in their magazine, that’s pretty special.”

Whitehead looks to lead Lampasas back to the state semifinals this season.