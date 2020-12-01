Brewer, Mayers Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – For their strong performances in the 32-31 comeback win over Kansas State on Saturday, senior quarterback Charlie Brewer (Offensive) and redshirt sophomore kicker John Mayers (Special Teams), earned Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Brewer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for a season-best 349 yards on 31-of-39 passing for a career-high completion percentage of 79.5 percent, to go along with two passing touchdowns and a career-high 23 carries for 56 yards and a season-best two scores on the ground in the victory.

With his game-winning drive in the fourth quarter where he went a perfect 4-of-4 for 45 yards through the air to lead to the game-winning field goal as time expired, Brewer has now led the Bears on six game-winning drives in his career and the first of 2020. It was his 12th 300-yard passing game of his career and it was the 12th time in his career to throw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the same game as the Bears are now 9-3 in those contests. Brewer caught fire in the second half connecting on 21-of-22 passes, including completing all 15 of his throws to close out the game.

The four total touchdowns were the most for Brewer on the season as he had two four-TD games in 2019. He also went over 1,000 rushing yards (1,054) in his career, becoming only the 3rd Baylor quarterback to do so.

Mayers was tabbed the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after he knocked through the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired to seal the come-from-behind victory for the Bears. The kick was the second game-winner of his career, with his first coming back on Sept. 28, 2019 vs. Iowa State from 38 yards out with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

On the night, Mayers went a perfect 2-of-2 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on PATs despite the extremely wet conditions in Waco. Mayers is now tied for fifth in the nation in consecutive field goals made (7) among active FBS place kickers. Mayers is the all-time career leader at BU in field goal percentage (80.6 percent) and is No. 9 all-time in career points for a kicker with 151.

This is the first Big 12 Offensive POTW honor in Brewer’s career and the fourth Big 12 Special Teams POTW honor in Mayers’ career as he totaled three in 2019.