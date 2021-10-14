BYU Familiar Territory for Baylor’s Grimes & Mateos

WACO, TX — The Bears are two days out from hosting BYU, and Baylor’s offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos, are very familiar with the Cougars. Grimes and Mateos came to Baylor from BYU, and are coming off a season where their quarterback Zach Wilson was named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Dave Aranda has been in the same spot, facing his former team, after leaving Wisconsin for LSU.

“There’s a lot of emotion that comes with that,” Dave Aranda said. “You’re grateful for being on a new team and for everything that’s been done for you. At the same time, you’re still respectful for the team that you were on and for their investment in you in those relationships. And so I try to be really honest in on what we’re asking and what’s important and what’s not, so that Jeff and Eric feel that they can say what they want to say, and not have to say something that that they are not comfortable with, you know, their input just on philosophies and stuff, I think is going to be helpful for us.”