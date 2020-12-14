Cen-Tex Chambers Use Creativity for Virtual Golf Tournament

WACO, TX — The pandemic has forced organizations to get creative when planning events, since gathering in large groups could be dangerous. With that thought in mind, the Central Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Central Texas African American Chamber Commerce held a virtual golf tournament, the Starbridge Holiday Classic.

“The simulation is practically a real simulation,” John Bible said. “That means if you have a bad swing or mechanics are not great, it actually picks up on those things.”

“If you’re a golfer or not a golfer, virtual golf is manageable,” Alfred Solano said. “You don’t have to have a lot of skill, just so the machine see’s it right. Last year when we played we have a great turnout.”

Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest won the Starbridge tournament last year and this year.