Charlie Brewer Rested and Ready for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The road ahead is bright for Baylor’s football program, led by junior quarterback, Charlie Brewer. The Austin, Texas native will be back on the gridiron in the Sugar Bowl, after leaving the Big 12 Championship with a concussion.

“He’s had a great five or six days back to practice,” Jeff Nixon said. “He’s a tremendous leader for us.”

Brewer took his share of hits during the season, as he leads the team in carries, rushing the ball 138 times. However, Brewer feels rested and ready for tonight.

“I think for everyone it’s been good,” Charlie Brewer said. “For me personally, I’ve kind of been able to get my feet back under me a little bit and kind of detox.”

https://www.texasprofessionalexteriors.com/

https://www.ctwp.com/

http://www.buzzfile.com/business/Vanduivendyk-Capital-Management-254-772-7311