Chilton Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

WACO, TX – De’auntre Davis and Shawna Daniels signed their letters of intent today at Chilton High School.

Davis will be playing basketball at MCC, while Daniels is heading to Jarvis Christian College to play volleyball. Both athletes are thrilled to be chasing their dream at the next level after just graduating in the 2020 class.

“I feel like it’s good that I’m staying close to family,” De’auntre Davis said. “Because my family is from here, born and raised. Being close to them makes you feel at home even more. I feel like it was very exciting. I made a very important decision in the next step in my life.”

“I’m so excited,” Shawna Daniels said. “Pretty much, I didn’t think I would be able to play college ball at first, but the coaches boosted my head and said, ‘You can do it if you try.’ And so, they helped me find a school that would be fit for me, and that was Jarvis College. So I’m really excited to play.”