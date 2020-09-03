China Spring Flying High Into Matchup With Lorena

WACO, TX – The China Spring Cougars scored 74 points in their week one opener, and are getting ready to play the Lorena Leopards in week two. The Cougars averaged just over 30 points per game last year, but with an experienced backfield returning, the Cougars look to take another big step in 2020, after an impressing showing last Friday.

“Putting up that many points is always exciting,” Brian Bell said. “And I think that’s a testament to our guys up front, off the line did a great job of moving guys and creating holes for guys like Emmanuel Abdallah, Major Bowden and Sergio Watkins, so for four quarters they did a really good job, so really proud of where we started where we started out at.”

“We learned a lot about where we can improve,” Emmanuel Abdallah said. “Even though you know it’s easier to see where you messed up on and where you can improve on in a loss, but I feel like we did a good job of seeing where we can improve on in the win, and we also saw some smaller points where we can get better.”