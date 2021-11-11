China Spring Football looks to make deep playoff run

CHINA SPRING, TX — There have been a lot of really good China Spring Football teams lately, but this version might just be great.

The Cougars finished the regular season undefeated, and this close knit team is ready to continue that undefeated run deep into the playoffs.

“The one thing that’s different about these guys is how close they are. They are all best friends. It’s fun to see them interact with each other,’ head coach Brian Bell said. “They all hang out outside of football, they always have each others back, We never have to question the brotherhood we have for this football team.”