CHINA SPRING, TX — For the China Spring Cougars, the mindset each and every week has been to go 1-0, and if they can accomplish that task once again, they’ll be headed to a state title.

Now while that makes the focus even more important, the existence of a single-elimination playoff has kept the need to win alive for the past few weeks.

“It definitely gives us a sense of urgency a little bit more this week because of what you’re playing for it’s a lot of stuff at stake,” head coach Brian Bell said. “But it’s no different than any other week. You know, you lose, you go home, you win, you advance and it just happens to be that the championship is next round.”