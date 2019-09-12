China Spring Off to Hot Start

WACO, TX – The China Spring Cougars are 2-0 this season, including a 42-21 win over the 8th ranked Lorena Leopards. The Cougars feel good on the progress they’ve shown in two games this year, under head coach Brian Bell’s second year.

“That’s just a testament to trusting our coaches,” K.J. Peoples said. “Grinding in the off season, and coming out and seeing the results is great.”

“We knew coming into this year it’d be different,” Jacob Kuligowski said. “Like a year under his belt, and a lot of guys last year were young, freshman, so a year under their belt too.”

“Everything is a little bit more comfortable this season,” Brian Bell said. “But by no means it’s because it’s my second year or anything, I think it’s everybody kind of coming together, believing the mission, and it’s all the things we’ve done in the off season have been paying off.”