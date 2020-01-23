Chris Berry Enters 2nd Year Coaching MCC Softball

WACO, TX – Last year, the MCC Highlassies finished two games above .500 in the conference, and played three postseason games. It was Chris Berry’s first year as the Highlassies head softball coach, after being on MCC’s baseball staff since 2015.

“I hope I make better decisions,” Chris Berry said. “The game management is a little different, learned that, but throwing ground balls, fielding ground balls, pitching strikes, hitting strikes, all that stuff is the same.”

“Things aren’t too terribly different than last year,” Sophie Wideman said. “Him and both coach J, they both focus on our culture, and taking care of one another, and gelling as a group and that all pays off on the field.”