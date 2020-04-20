Chris Miller Well-Equipped for NFL After Playing for Matt Rhule & Phil Snow

WACO, TX – Chris Miller’s experience at Baylor will serve him well at the next level, after playing three seasons under Matt Rhule and Phil Snow. Since the Bears played in an NFL style defense, Miller’s knowledge has shined during the NFL draft process, while communicating with different teams.

“It definitely gives you confidence learning a big play book like that,” Chris Miller said. “I really felt like it helped me in my interviews talking to coaches, running through coverages with me, I feel like I’m with them every step of the way.”

With the NFL on the horizon, it says a lot about Miller, as he stayed on track after getting through the most tragic event, he’s ever been through.

“The biggest event was losing my Dad sophomore year in college,” Chris Miller said. “That spring, I just felt like I was losing most of my motivation and stuff, but I wouldn’t have been able to get through it, if it wasn’t for my teammates and Matt Rhule’s coaching staff.”

Former Baylor defensive coordinator, Phil Snow, played a vital part in helping Miller cope with the devastating loss of his father.

“Coach Snow being able to relate to me,” Chris Miller said. “We just got to have those deep talks, and get to talk about it, get it off my chest how on I’m feeling.”