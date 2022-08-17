ARLINGTON, Texas (Texas Rangers) – The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been relieved of his duties as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately.

According to a press release, Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young will assume oversight of all aspects of the Rangers’ baseball operations department. Young was hired in December 2020 to work with Daniels and has been involved in all areas of the department since that time.

“This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.

“Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in this franchise’s history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community.

“But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division. While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward.

“Chris Young is one of the top young baseball executives in the business and in his 21 months on the job has brought welcome energy and new ideas to the organization. I am confident in Chris’ ability to lead our baseball operations with the goal of producing a consistent winner on the field.

“I want to thank Jon for being a great partner for this ownership group over the last 12 years, and I wish him and his family the best for the future.”

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed as the Rangers’ eighth General Manager on October 4, 2005. He was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in March 2013.

This comes after manager Chris Woodward was fired during his fourth season with the team. You can read our previous story here.