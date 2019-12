WACO, TX – The Mart Panthers claimed their third straight state title on Thursday, after beating Hamlin 25-20. Head coach Kevin Hoffman is proud of his team for coming together, after losing three non-district games early this season.

“We went through some trying times, I’ve got a few more gray hairs because of it,” Kevin Hoffman said. “It’s just unbelievable that we were able to get back here for a third time.”