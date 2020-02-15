College GameDay Coming to Waco, First Time for Two Sports in Same Seasons

Waco, Texas- For the first time in nearly a decade, ESPN College Gameday will be coming to Waco for basketball.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm is heading to Waco, Texas, next Saturday, Feb. 22, ahead of a top five matchup with No. 3 Kansas facing the top team in the country – No. 1 Baylor. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from the Ferrell Center, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

The traveling pregame show will capture all the action leading into the Big 12 showdown, as the Jayhawks prepare to face the Bears at noon, also on ESPN.

This will be Baylor’s second appearance on the show, having hosted one time prior on March 5, 2011. The last school to host College GameDay for football and basketball in the same school year (August to May) was Michigan State in 2015-16. The football version of the show went to East Lansing in Week 2 of the 2015 season, while the basketball version of the show was the first of the 2015-16 season.