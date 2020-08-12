Big East Conference postpones fall sports

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Big East Conference announced Wednesday that fall sports competitions scheduled for 2020 are cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation is the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference says it made the decision after discussions with the Big East COVID-19 Task Force, which is an intra-conference medical advisory group that consists of administrators, doctors, trainers, and student-athletes.

The Big East schools include Butler University, University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University and Xavier University.

The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey.

Student-athletes will still be able to participate in team activities, as long as individual campus policies, public health guidelines, and NCAA regulations are followed.