WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday, the NJCAA announced that it had reached an agreement with ESPN to exclusively stream some of its events on ESPN+.
Through the agreement, the network will exclusively stream 13 NJCAA football games, 25 men’s basketball games, 25 women’s basketball games, 20 baseball games, and 20 softball games on ESPN+ each year.
It will also stream the NJCAA Baseball and Softball Championship games on ESPN+ as well.
The partnership will start immediately with the 2022 sports season.