Connally QB Tyler Webb Commits to University of Idaho

WACO, TX – Connally’s quarterback Tyler Webb has committed to the University of Idaho as he enters his first season with the Cadets as a senior.

Webb burst onto the scene as a freshman at Bosqueville, leading the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record. Last year, he spent some time with Jeff Hulme at Midway logging a few snaps, and now he’s set to lead a talented bunch of Cadets before heading off to Idaho.

“I’m really excited about it,” Tyler Webb said. “I really like the coaches and the staff over there. They believe in me, and that’s what means most to me. But now it’s time to focus on the Cadets and focus on winning games.”

“It’s allowed him to focus on our team and on our games,” Shane Anderson said. “And so, we’re glad to have him as a part of our program. He and his brother Ron are both a part of a program, and you know that you couldn’t ask for two better kids.”