COVID-19 Could Challenge Young MLB Players

WACO, TX – There’s a lot of questions up in the air, on how COVID-19 could potentially impact the season, and some teams could be more at risk than others. Unlike the NBA, Major League Baseball will not be restricted to a bubble, and a team with older veterans who have families, may be more inclined to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines, versus a younger player who might be more social. Ranger’s manager Chris Woodward talks about that risk.

“It’s gonna be difficult for every team,” Chris Woodward said. “That’s probably one of the biggest issues, you know, with the younger guys that are single, tend to be a little bit more social, those are gonna be the challenges, they’re not gonna want to sit in a hotel room on road trips.”