Cowboys Camp: Zeke Absent Saturday

OXNARD, CA – The Cowboys hit the gridiron for practice on Saturday, and Zeke Elliot continued to hold out, as he’s seeking a new contract. Jason Garrett stayed positive about Zeke being absent, saying it’s a great opportunity for guys to prove what they can do, at any position, not just running back. Jason Witten is another player, who is staying positive, about Zeke’s situation.

“He’s a huge part of this football team,” Jason Witten said. “Has been since day one, minute one. I’ve had a great relationship with Zeke over the years, he’s a smart football player, great guy, the charisma that he brings for his football team.”