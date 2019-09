Cowboys starting center, Travis Frederick, is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome. Joe Looney will take over duties at center, and he’s ready for the task, after spending countless hours with Frederick.

“…I sit next to Travis in meetings, so we would pick each others minds, what call you’re gonna make here, so we’re all on the same page…” Joe Looney said.

