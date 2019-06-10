Cowboys Like What They See in Rookie DT Trysten Hill

The Cowboys have an impressive track record in the NFL draft, and it’s that time of the year, when teams get the chance to see how their rookies will mesh with the rest of the team.

The Cowboys first pick in the NFL draft, came in the second round, as they selected defensive tackle Trysten Hill, from UCF, and knows he’ll have to work for a starting spot, and nothing will be handed to him.

“I realize I’m a rookie,” Trysten Hill said. “And I realize that earning the start is the most important part.”

Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli likes what he’s seen so far from the rookie from Central Florida.

“He’s coming in, working, getting good reps,” Rod Marinelli said. “Now it’s about getting better.”

The Cowboys will hold mandatory mini-camp beginning tomorrow at the Star in Frisco.