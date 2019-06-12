Cowboys Looking Forward to Kellen Moore at The Offensive Controls

The Dallas Cowboys have had good attendance in their OTA’s throughout the offseason, as the offense gets turned over to Kellen Moore.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup likes the twist that Moore is putting on the Cowboys offense.

“I mean you know it’s definitely fun,” he said. “He thinks like us, he was here not too long ago and then he was up there at Boise and at Boise they ran a bunch of tricks and stuff like that he made it flavorful for everybody”

Cowboys Tight End Rico Gathers is excited to see what this offense will be able to do this season.

“You might see us do a lot of different nuances throughout the year,” he said. “You’ll be like man the offense has def changed so it’ll be an exciting year the dynamics of our offense have evolved so much”

With the insertion of Moore as offensive coordinator, Jon Kitna comes in as the quarterbacks coach. Head Coach Jason Garrett likes what Kitna brings to the quarterback room.

“Jon Kitna has had a really good influence as well,” he said. “As coaches, you have to be demanding of your players, Kellen has done a good job with that, Kitna has done a good job with that, and I think Dak has benfited from the experience”

Moore and Kitna will be looking to improve an offensive unit that ranked 22nd in the NFL last season.