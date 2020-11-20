Crawford Volleyball Right at Home in State Championship

CRAWFORD, TX — On Saturday, Crawford’s volleyball team will make their third state title appearance in four years, led by head coach Jeff Coker.

The Lady Pirates won the 2019 state championship, and they’re well on their way to repeating – outscoring opposing teams in the playoffs 477-207.

“Early on maybe they wanted to do it, but they didn’t really believe they were the best,” Jeff Coker said. “And I think at this point, they’re executing game plans and scouting reports perfectly. I think there’s a confidence and a belief.”

“It’s just the best feeling in the world, you know,” says Taylor Westerfeld. “We’re all so excited, and for the freshman they haven’t been there, and we’ve been telling them how to get ready for this big game, but it’s really fun and a great feeling to go back.”

“It helps us out a lot to know that we all can help each other,” Lexi Moody said. “Even the younger ones, what to expect, and how different it’s gonna be whenever we get to play on such a bigger stage.”