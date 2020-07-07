Local Coaches Face Curveballs From Latest COVID-19 Wave

WACO, TX – The UIL recommended teams close down workouts from July 3rd through July 12th, due to the increased social interactions surrounding July 4th. The situation with COVID-19 is fluid, therefore contingency plans involve multiple scenarios, including the next man up on the coaching staff.

“On my end, I have to have a plan for if something happens and I were to get sick,” Shane Anderson said. “Who’s gonna take over, if one of my coordinators gets sick, who’s gonna take over as far as calling plays offensively and defensively.”

As for the Cadets who want to play in college, it’s like taking one step forward and two steps back.

“The hardest thing for our kids, is we have a couple of kids that are borderline waiting on that first offer,” Shane Anderson said. “Or trying to get recruited during this process, that want to play some 7 on 7 stuff, want to go to some camps. In my shoes, it’s hard for me to tell a kid he can’t do that, when his future’s on the line, cuz we don’t know what’s gonna happen here in the next few months.”