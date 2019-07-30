Dak Prescott Believes the 2019 Cowboys Have The Pieces in Place

OXNARD, California — The Dallas Cowboys have assembled some top-notch (and high priced talent) over the last few years, and that’s part of the reason running back Ezekiel Elliott is not with the team right now.

Elliott is in the midst of a holdout with two years remaining on his rookie contract, because he wants a new long-term deal. The Cowboys are trying to oblige him but have to weigh it against the large contracts already paid and the ones like Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper who are in the works as well.

Prescott who is set to cash in on a new deal any day now, said every year you feel like you have a chance, but with this Cowboys team and the players they currently have under contract, the time is now.

“Each and every year you have confidence you say, ‘This is the year,” he said. “You look around this team we have, this roster that we have, the talent, the leaders that we have — We’ve got the people to do it so we’ve got to come in and stay focused and make sure that we’re holding each other to those expectations.”

With Elliott holding out, the Cowboys bolstered the running back position late Monday night with the addition of running back Alfred Morris.

Morris was with the cowboys in 2016 and 2017, starting five games at the end of the 2017 season averaging 4.8 yards per carry when filling in for a suspended Zeke Elliott.