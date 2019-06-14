Dak Prescott Not Worried About Contract Negotiation

The Dallas Cowboys are done with all of their organized offseason team activities, and now we enter a bit of a dark period until training camps open in late July.

Now off-the-field issues become top of mind. And for Dallas, this is Quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract.

Dak is entering the last year of his four-year contract, and in the wake of Carson Wentz’s $128 million contract, it appears the price of Dak’s contract keeps going up. And with only so much money to go around, the Cowboys are really going to have to work the cap.

But Dak donning a stetson during his interview is not letting the negotiations affect him at all.

“I mean, yeah I’m involved. It’s about me, but they stand where they stand. It happens when it happens. I’ve got my cowboy hat on. So, I’m a Cowboy, I’ll say that,” Dak says.

“I really commend them on how they’ve approached it. Not allowing that to kind of affect their day to day, and especially in the off-season. You see those things come up a lot and just continue to work to get better. So, you know, I said it before. I mean, I’ve been around this organization a long time and I mean, they always find a way to take care of their own. They believe in that. They know what these guys are all about, so I don’t see that being any type of issue,” says Jason Witten, in his 16th season with the Cowboys.