Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott Reacts to Seeing his QB Film From Middle School

OXNARD, CA – Prescott always knew he wanted to be a quarterback in the NFL, and thanked his family for encouraging him, to follow his dreams.

“I knew if I didn’t think, that I’d be here when I was that age, I know I wouldn’t be here,” Dak Prescott said. “I had a great support system, I had a great Mom, great brothers, had a great Dad, people that always allowed me to make sure I continued to believe what I wanted to do, that it was always possible.”

The Cowboys improved immensely in 2018, after adding Amari Cooper. It’s undeniable that Dak Prescott and Cooper had an instant connection, with Cooper racking up 725 yards for 6 touchdowns, in 9 games.

“He’s a great receiver,” Dak Prescott said. “He’s a guy that studies, studies the defense, studies the film. People say how’d you get together, the chemistry together so fast, because the guy simply gets open, I just have to make the throw.”