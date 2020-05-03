Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Andy Dalton

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cincinnati. The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead the woebegone Bengals deep into the playoffs. The move Thursday, April 30, 2020, gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.(AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

WACO, TX – The Cowboys signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, worth up to $7 million, with $3 million guaranteed. Dalton already has a house in the area, after playing for TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to beating Wisconsin in the 2011 Rose Bowl. Dalton played nine seasons for Cincinnati, clinching five playoff berths, but the team was not able to win a single post season game, as their last playoff win was back in 1990. He joins a crowded backup quarterback room with Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson and Ben DiNucci.

