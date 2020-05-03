Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Andy Dalton

WACO, TX – The Cowboys signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, worth up to $7 million, with $3 million guaranteed. Dalton already has a house in the area, after playing for TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to beating Wisconsin in the 2011 Rose Bowl. Dalton played nine seasons for Cincinnati, clinching five playoff berths, but the team was not able to win a single post season game, as their last playoff win was back in 1990. He joins a crowded backup quarterback room with Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson and Ben DiNucci.