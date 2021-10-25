Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda asked about his interest level in LSU and USC openings

WACO, TX — On Monday at his weekly press conference, Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda was asked about whether he was committed to Baylor and if he would hear calls from USC and LSU concerning their head coach openings.

“I love it here, and my family loves it here and Baylor has been everything I thought it would be,” he said. “Everything that Baylor stands for, the people that are here, the hearts of people that are here I think is bigger than football and I appreciate that.”

Aranda is from Redlands, California, which is a little more than an hour from Los Angeles and was the defensive coordinator at LSU from 2016-19.