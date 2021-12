WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Dave Aranda found himself as a finalist for another coach of the year honor, this time for the Dodd Trophy.

This is the third coach of the year award that Aranda is a finalist for.

The Dodd Trophy goes annually to the best college football coach in the country embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

A winner will be announced during the week of the Peach Bowl.