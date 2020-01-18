Dave Aranda Well-Equipped for Big 12 Football

WACO, TX – Dave Aranda is making the jump from the SEC to the Big 12, however, it’s not foreign territory, going to a different conference. Before LSU, Aranda was in the Big 10 with Wisconsin, and had an immediate impact on defense in the SEC.

At Aranda’s opening press conference at LSU in 2016, he was asked about how he’s prepared to switch conferences, to get ahead of the learning curve. In his response, it’s easy to see how intelligent he is with X’s and O’s.

“I think you study as much film as you can,” Dave Aranda said. “From all different types of leagues, whether it’s high school, college for sure, professional ranks, I think it’s important, film study is important because you want to be able to know what people are doing now, and having success.”