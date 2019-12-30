Decisions Decisions… Snow Gives Advice to NFL Prospects

NEW ORLEANS — Defensive lineman James Lynch is coming off a record-setting year that earned him unanimous all american honors could see him make the jump to the NFL draft upon completion of his junior season.

His defensive coordinator Phil Snow loves to see young guys make that jump, if they are ready.

“It’s just not whether or not you can play or not,” Snow said. “Are you ready to go in there because once you get in the league, guys, you’re not babysitted anymore. And so the first contract, you’ll make some money. But the second one is when you make the big money. And so they’ve got to be ready to be able to play in that league for a while.”

Draft-eligible Juniors will have until January 20th to declare for the NFL

Draft.