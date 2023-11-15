FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Devon Wylie, a former NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, has passed away at 35.

Wylie’s death was confirmed by family members in a social media post shared Monday.

Devon Wylie, then of the Kansas City Chiefs, returns a kickoff during a game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado, on December 30, 2012. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The former NFL player was also mourned earlier this week by the Fresno State football team, of which he was a member between 2007-2011.

“Forever a Bulldog,” reads an X post shared to the team’s official page. “Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time.”

During his time with Fresno State, Wylie returned 41 punts for an average of 13.5 yards, and went All-American as a punt returner in 2011. He also played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, catching 98 passes for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012, Wylie went on to play for the Tennessee Titans the following season. He had six catches for 53 yards and 315 return yards in his NFL career.

Wylie was also on several teams’ practice squads.

A cause of death had not been made public as of Wednesday.