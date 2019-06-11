Doxakis Named Baseball American 3rd Team All American

Texas A&M Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior left-handed pitcher John Doxakis earned a spot on the Baseball America 2019 All-America Team, the publication announced Monday.

Doxakis, who was a second-round selection of the Tampa Bay Rays in last Monday’s MLB Draft, was tabbed to BA’s All-America Third Team.

The southpaw finished the 2019 campaign with a 7-4 record, 2.06 ERA, .207 opponent batting average and 115 strikeouts in 104.2 innings. Doxakis ranks fourth in the NCAA in ERA, fifth in strikeouts (115), eighth in WHIP (1.01), 11th in K-to-BB ratio (4.42) and 12th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.88). He earned spots on the all-tournament teams at the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Morgantown Regional. Doxakis was also named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Pitcher of the Month in February.

In 2018, Doxakis was 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA, .212 opponent batting average and 92 strikeouts in 93.1 innings. As a freshman he posted a 4-3 record with a 5.44 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.

Doxakis has 58 career appearances for the Aggies, including 37 starts. He has logged a 19-12 record with a 2.98 ERA, .215 opponent batting average and 258 strikeouts in 247.2 innings. He ranks 10th on Texas A&M’s all-time strikeouts list.