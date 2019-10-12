Eagles fall short of visiting Pirates, 21-12.

A big district ballgame in District 7-2A, Division 1 as the Crawford Pirates made the short trip over to Valley Mills for this one.

Late 1st quarter and Crawford’s Tate Abel rolls to the right and lobs one to Dustin Ivy in the endzone for the touchdown.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Eagles going for it on 4th and two at midfield, but the ball gets snapped over Sencer Ecleston’ s head and the Prates will take over on downs.

Three plays later Crawford’s Trey Lacina takes the handoff off the right side and goes 30 yards for the Pirates second score, putting Crawford up 14-0.

Late 2nd quarter, the home team Eagles finally get clicking and eat up yards and clock until Eccleston takes it up the middle, bounces off some defenders and gets in for the Valley Mills score. The Eagles’ extra point attempt is blocked.

The Pirates go on and take it 21 – 12.