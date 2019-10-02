Elena Delle Donne leaves Game 2 with back spasms

by: IAN QUILLEN, Associated Press

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne reacts after getting fouled while scoring in the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Washington. Delle Donne contributed a team-high 22 points to Washington’s 95-86 win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with back spasms on Tuesday night and is questionable to return according to the team.

Delle Donne was subbed out for Emma Meesseman with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter and went back to the locker room to be evaluated.

On Sunday, Delle Donne scored 22 points to lead the Mystics to a 95-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 1, Washington’s first-ever victory in a finals game.

The league MVP played through a bone bruise in last year’s finals, in which the Mystics were swept 3-0 by Seattle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

