Family & Baseball on Father’s Day

Maddox Wright is seven years old, and his Father, Matt Wright, is one of his baseball coaches on the Braves. Maddox enjoys the fact that his Dad is a baseball expert, and shares a memory of them on Father’s Day.

“I would ask him if we could go play wiffle ball,” Maddox Wright said, “We live in an apartment, and one time I hit it to the third story.”

His father Matt, relishes the fact his son loves baseball, and they have a strong bond because of it.

“From the very beginning, he’s been passionate about baseball,” Matt Wright said. “Any time we can get out, teach him a little bit, it’s a great time, it’s a fun bonding experience with him.”