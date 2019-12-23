Family Comes First for Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears are on Christmas break, and when they get back, they’ll hit the ground running, with their first conference game in 13 days, and then they’ll face UConn five days after that. The Lady Bears will be well rested after a long Christmas break, which is something unique under Kim Mulkey, since all teams are not granted the privilege to go home for the holidays.

“Christmas time, anybody that knows me, will tell you that family comes first,” Kim Mulkey said. “I’ve never lost that priority in my life, ever, and my family comes first, and I want to be home with my family, and I want my players to be home with their families.”

“It’s great, some people don’t, they’re not able to go home for Christmas,” Juicy Landrum said. “They might have practice or they might have a game, so for her to just be able to give us that we’ve been grateful.”