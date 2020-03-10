Fans Not Allowed at UMHB Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 in Massachusetts

WACO, TX – There will be no fans at UMHB’s Sweet 16 tournament in Massachusetts, due to the Coronavirus. This decision is not from the NCAA, but from Amherst College, and they are the only school of the four host sites, taking these precautionary measures. It’s unfortunate for UMHB, but they’re staying positive, knowing their family and friends will be with them in spirit, watching from home.

“My parents come to every game, they were going to travel to Boston, but now they can’t,” Alicia Blackwell said. “They’re gonna be watching, so knowing that they’re doing that is gonna be great, and knowing that we have the support back home is gonna help us get that win.”

“We’ve never really experienced anything quite like this, it’ll be unique,” Mark Morefield said. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to maintain our focus of going up there and winning two basketball games, that’s the biggest thing.”