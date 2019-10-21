FAU coach Kiffin fined $5K for tweet criticizing officials

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin was fined $5,000 and reprimanded by Conference USA for criticizing the officiating in the Owls’ Friday game by positing on Twitter a photo of blind officials, using canes and being led around by seeing eye dogs.

Kiffin tweeted out the photo-shopped image Saturday night and included @ConferenceUSA about 24 hours after FAU lost 36-31 to Marshall at home.

Conference USA on Sunday announced Kiffin had been disciplined.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement the conference was obligated to enforce the “rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected