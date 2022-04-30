LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — The final two Baylor Bear draft picks in 2022 are off the board, as the Chicago Bears drafted Trestan Ebner in the sixth round and the Carolina Panthers selected Kalon Barnes in the seventh round.

Ebner wrapped up his Baylor career in 2021 by earning a second straight Big 12 Special Team Player of the Year honor. During his career in Waco, he played in 61 games, the most in program history, while finishing second on Baylor’s career all-purpose yards list, with 4,542 to his name.

Barnes, meanwhile, will reunite with his former coach Matt Rhule in Carolina, after he played in 41 games in the green and gold. In his final season at Baylor, he recorded 23 tackles to go along with five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The six Bears drafted in 2022 are now tied with the 2016 and 1987 draft classes for the most selections since 1983.