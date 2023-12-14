AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns’ move to the Southeastern Conference has been talked about for a long time, and now we finally know how Texas football’s inaugural slate in the SEC will look.

Non-conference will be highlighted by the Week 2 matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Both the Longhorns and Wolverines are currently in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The first SEC game for the Longhorns will be in Austin with Texas hosting Mississippi State. After that will be Red River Rivalry with both Texas and Oklahoma meeting as SEC foes.

The Longhorns wrap up the regular season as they had for years before Texas A&M moved to the SEC. Texas will travel to College Station on November 30 to duel with their old rivals.

2024 Texas Football Schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 7: @ Michigan

Sept. 14: vs. UTSA

Sept. 21: Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 28: Mississippi State

Oct. 5: OPEN WEEK

Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 19: vs. Georgia

Oct. 26: @ Vanderbilt

Nov. 2: OPEN WEEK

Nov. 9: vs. Florida

Nov. 16: @ Arkansas

Nov. 23: Kentucky

Nov. 30: @ Texas A&M