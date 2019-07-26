Five Weeks From Their Opener, Aggies Not Looking Past Texas State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M opens their season a month from Thursday against the Texas State Bobcats at Kyle Field.

While much attention is being paid to their week two showdown in Clemson, South Carolina they cannot overlook Texas State.

Former Aggie offensive coordinator Jake Spaivtal will return to Aggieland as the head coach of the Bobcats. Throughout his first season new A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher talked about preparing for “faceless opponents”. Fisher said that is difficult in this day and age, but it’s easier if it becomes a way of life for your team.

“No matter who we play, there’s a standard in which we have to hold them to in practice in the offseason,” Fisher said. “I think that comes from how we do things and how we make them practice. I believe this kids do what you let them get away with. I think there’s a standard which you gotta hold them to. People say kids are different today. They’re different, unless you make them do it the old way. We’re going to try to do that now.”

The Aggies open practice a week from Thursday on August 1st.